Missing stuffed animal gets tour of Pittsburgh International Airport as search for owner continues

By Caitlyn Scott

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Pittsburgh International Airport is asking for your help in reuniting a traveler with their lost stuffed animal.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, officials are asking for help in reuniting a stuffed animal bunny with their owner after it was found at the airport’s baggage claim area Monday.

“We want to find its owner,” the post read. “Let us know if this is yours.”

The airport later posted a video where the lost ‘stuffy’ was taken around for a tour of the facility as it patiently waits to be reunited with its loved one.

Anyone with information on who the owner might be is encouraged to call 412-472-3525 x4.

