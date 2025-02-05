Neighbors devastated by mauling death of young boy

By Kristen Consillio

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV) — “It was awful. It was awful.”

Neighbors are still in shock by the mauling death of a young boy.

“I hear blood-curdling screams and then they come running out with the baby limp in their arms, bleeding everywhere,” said a neighbor who asked not to be identified.

They said they tried repeatedly to warn the family of the 8-year-old who was autistic and often wandered around the complex.

“The real issue is that the baby was not being watched,” she said. “After so many times and knowing and being warned that the dog was so dangerous, I’m wondering why not the lever on the top of the door.”

The child died on Monday after being attacked a week ago by a pit bull chained up at the complex in Wahiawa.

The dog has since been euthanized.

“Because we’re not watching the baby, now two beautiful things—the dog and the baby—have lost their lives,” she added.

Neighbors said they’re devastated by the tragedy that could have been avoided.

“It’s devastating because you know, it’s babies,” said Anne Travis, who lives next door. “They wander. You should be keeping an eye on your kids.”

The child’s family who lives on an upper level of the complex declined comment, saying it was too hard to talk about the death of their loved one.

