‘On top of the world’: Colerain Twp. shooting survivor has renewed vigor for life

By Sean MacKinnon

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) — Three weeks later and there are still no suspects in a Colerain shooting that left two brothers murdered in broad daylight.

Caught in the crossfire, innocent bystander Pete Crable nearly died and was rushed to the hospital.

He had just gotten back into his van after picking up a prescription from Walgreens when shots were fired from across the street.

“There was a lot of shots being fired,” Crable said. “I know I’ll remember that shot coming through the door.”

Bullets ripped through his truck, then clean through his liver. Adrenaline pumping, he jogged back into Walgreens.

“That’s when the fear of death actually crept in. I actually thought this could be it,” he said.

Strangers flipped him over and put pressure on the bullet hole in his back. He told them of his love for his wife, Sandra.

“It was very important for me to know, for her to know that, that was my last thought, would be her,” he said.

After two weeks in the hospital, he’s now back home in Colerain. But as soon as he got out of surgery, new clarity arrived.

“Everything is just… it’s ironic, but everything is so beautiful to me right now. So beautiful,” he said.

Crable reconnected with his brothers, sisters and friends he hasn’t seen in almost a decade, several of them flew out to take care of him. Crable is also determined to catch waves again but maybe take a break from Mt. Everest.

And to him, it doesn’t matter whether getting shot was some kind of fate or simply being caught in random chaos.

“I’m going to make it — I’m going to make it the best thing in my life. I am,” he said.

Crable builds tile bathrooms by hand and will be forced out of work for six months. He’s grateful for the generosity he’s been shown so far—$37,000 raised in support will help with medical bills. A link to his fundraiser can be found by clicking here.

Because he got shot, his life has changed and he wishes everyone could understand how it feels.

“I wish I could bottle up these feelings,” he said. “On top of the world. You know it’s very funny to say that, but it really has.”

Initially, police communication indicated officers were looking for two men with rifles leaving the scene in a white Chevy Malibu.

