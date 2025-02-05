Woman helps kids through sewing

By Reg Chapman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Needle and thread are powerful tools in the hands of one Minneapolis creator.

Keiona Cook founded Lovely’s Sewing and Arts Collective 15 years ago. Now, she’s shifting and healing the mindset of youth through unity and community bridge-building.

“It gives me a sense of peace. It’s my place of calmness and it’s my joy,” Cook said.

Cook’s fashions are one of a kind, some with an African theme, using fabrics from the continent. She started sewing when she was 6 years old.

“My mom taught me how to sew by hand and then I learned how to sew on the sewing machine from my godmom’s mom,” Cook said.

Now, she dedicates her time to passing down what she has learned to the next generation. She guides her students to develop their skill and foster creativity and self-expression.

“Using sewing as the foundation but also a tool to teach patience, focus, leadership and accountability, but also showing the kids that you can make a living off of sewing by creating accessories, creating garments and selling them,” Cook said.

Cook used her creativity to craft the three-hour classes, which begin with a healthy lunch.

“Then we do 30 minutes of yoga which helps the kids center their energy and prepare them for the two hours of sewing which goes by so fast that the kids are always like wait is it time to go,” Cook said.

Youngsters who spend years mastering their craft in the class eventually become instructors. Fifteen-year-old Iyanna Pernell-Gant is an instructor and is making money doing what she loves. What she creates, she sells. It’s part of Cook’s plan to spark interest in creating a business.

“My dream, I just want to own my own business, and sewing is going to be in it, of course,” Pernell-Gant said.

Cook says she gives her students the confidence to navigate future challenges with resilience and resourcefulness.

“Love is taught and hate is taught. The only thing I’m interested in is how I can teach more love through sewing,” Cook said.

Cook teaches multiple classes, including sewing for adults.

