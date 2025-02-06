Attorney says argument over an Xbox ended in shooting, claims self-defense

By Marcie Cipriani, Caitlyn Scott

Click here for updates on this story

GLASSPORT, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Allegheny County police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in Glassport that left one person dead.

The attorney for Robert Wright, 26, told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that his client fired the fatal shot in self-defense.

“This individual followed him back from the Family Dollar in Glassport, and once Robert got into the house, safely put his children in the house, the individual continued to pursue him,” defense attorney Casey White said. “This individual was going towards his doorstep brandishing a firearm, and my client discharged his firearm from inside his home to avoid the intruder coming into his house and to cause harm to himself and to his family members.”

White said the deceased had been involved in a dispute with a man who was staying with Wright. White said the dispute was overpayment for an Xbox. He said his client was not involved.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, police said they were called to the scene in the 800 block of Monongahela Avenue around 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 following a report of a shooting.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

According to court papers, a witness told police that LeAndre Porch was walking upstairs to his third-floor apartment when Wright, who lives on the third floor, shot Porch in the Neck.

White said he is hopeful cameras on a nearby home will prove his client fired in self-defense.

Wright was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges, including homicide.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.