Disturbing pictures, videos found on nursing home employee’s phone, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

DAVIE COUNTY, North Carolina (WYFF) — An employee at a senior living center in North Carolina and a man have been arrested after nude images of residents were shared in a group chat, according to investigators.

Deputies said the investigation at Mocksville Senior Living began in December.

Authorities said Cindy Rice was an employee in the memory care unit at the facility.

During the investigation, other staff members at the facility showed deputies a disturbing video that was sent to them in a group chat from Rice.

Investigators said the video showed Rice, inappropriately touching a patient’s breast.

Rice was taken into custody.

During the investigation, her phone was seized and detectives began to go through the images and texts.

They said numerous images of female patients were found on the phone, some fully nude, taking showers and female patients partially nude using the restroom.

Detectives said they were also able to retrieve text messages between Rice and another individual, later identified as Ronnie McCoy, which showed the two sharing the images between each other.

The text messages also indicated that McCoy was asking for and directing types of photographs to be taken and sent to him, according to authorities.

In total, nine victims were identified from the images, authorities said.

Rice, 41, was charged with seven counts of misdemeanor secret peeping, six counts of felony secret peeping, and three additional counts of second-degree forcible sexual offense.

Rice received no bond due to having pending charges and is being held in the Davie County Detention Center.

McCoy, 40, was charged with eight counts of accessory before the fact for his participation in these activities.

He was given no bond due to having pending charges and is being held in the Davie County Detention Center.

Detectives have identified all the victims in the photographs but continue to investigate additional aspects of this case.

Anyone with information can contact the Davie County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 336 -751-6238 or Lt. Shannon Mathis at 336-936-2908 or email smathis@dcsonc.com.

