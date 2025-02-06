Gov. Hochul Responds to Ruling of Homicide in Inmate’s Death at Marcy Correctional Facility

By Zach Lewis

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) — The death of an inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility, who was beaten by correctional staff in December, has been ruled a homicide, prompting a statement from Governor Kathy Hochul.

“The murder of Robert Brooks was horrific, shocking all New Yorkers to our very core,” her statement begins.

“Now that the Onondaga County Medical Examiner has ruled Mr. Brooks’ death was a homicide, I believe the legal process must quickly move forward with criminal charges being filed and arrests being made,” she continued.

The governor said that those responsible for the death of Brooks must be held “accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

She added, “[A]nd I recognize the need to build an airtight prosecution to ensure those individuals are brought to justice. This reprehensible act of violence demands the full force of our justice system—the family of Mr. Brooks deserves no further delays.”

