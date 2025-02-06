Human remains found in suitcase in East River near Governor’s Island

By WABC Staff

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — Police are investigating after human remains were found in a suitcase in the East River on Wednesday.

The gruesome discovery was made around 5:30 p.m. when the NYPD Harbor Unit retrieved the suitcase in the East River near Governor’s Island.

The suitcase was then taken to Pier 16.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the individual dead.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

No further details have been provided.

The investigation remains ongoing.

