‘My son, he saved my life’: 13-year-old teen saves mom’s life through CPR

By Remi Murrey

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WEWS) — The Bay Village community is wrapping their arms around one local woman after she went into cardiac arrest more than one week ago.

Thankfully, Anna Foran said she’s still alive and credits her recovery to a special person in her life.

“My son, he saved my life,” said Anna Foran. “God is real, and I was given a second opportunity. Like there’s a reason why I’m here.”

The Bay Village mother of three told News 5 on Wednesday that she is thankful all because of Foran’s 13-year-old son, Dion Hogue, who performed CPR on her to save his mom’s life.

“I know that I have a place here, and my journey is just beginning,” said Foran.

The frightening situation for Foran, and her son, took place on Sunday, January 26th while they gave their family dog a bath.

“She started to get very pale, and then she just collapsed,” said Dion Hogue.

Trying not to panic so he said his mom didn’t die, Hogue said he sprang into action by performing CPR with no prior experience.

“I was on the phone with the police (911). They told me to give CPR. They walked me through it and when I was doing CPR, I felt a rib break and they told me if I didn’t do that, she wouldn’t have lived,” said Hogue.

Minutes later, Hogue said Bay Village Police officers came to their home to continue doing CPR and to take his mom to a local hospital, where Hogue said his older brother, Keith Crayton, waited for everyone to arrive.

“For somebody (Dion) to see mom go under cardiac arrest and stop breathing being 13 years old, that’s a lot of pressure. He did a great job. The EMS guided him through. He was home alone, and he brought my mom back to life,” said Keith Crayton, Anna’s oldest son.

Anna said she doesn’t remember too much except hearing a spiritual voice.

“I saw the light, and my dad, he said, I heard his voice very clear as day, he said ‘Get up,” said Foran.

Foran said she followed it and got up.

Now, she said she’s preparing for a long road to recovery with support from her family and community.

Foran said she is also thankful to everyone, including all the first responders, and a dear friend who started this meal train to feed her family.

“I know it’s a reason for me to be here with my children, with my family, just in general,” said Foran. “It’s been a lot of support, but they say it takes a village and in Bay Village, we definitely are a village.”

