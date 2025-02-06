Niece accused of stealing $50,000 from her aunt in assisted living, while acting as power of attorney

By Paula Wethington

LAWTON, Michigan (WWJ) — A Michigan woman has been charged with embezzling about $50,000 from her aunt while acting as her durable power of attorney, state officials reported.

Barbara Cavner, 66, of Lawton, was charged with embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office said in a press release.

Cavner had an arraignment hearing Wednesday in 7th District Court in Paw Paw. She was released on a personal recognizance bond, scheduled for a probable cause conference Feb. 12 and a preliminary examination on Feb. 18.

Cavner’s aunt was admitted to an assisted care facility in March 2021 in Lawton. Then in August 2023, she transferred to another facility in Lawton, with Cavner acting as her attorney-in-fact or durable power of attorney.

From March 2021 to October 2024, the press release said, Cavner is accused of using large sums of her aunt’s money for her own purposes through means such as withdrawing cash, purchases and writing checks to herself.

“Too often, we see the assets of vulnerable adults unlawfully siphoned away when they move into a residential care setting,” Nessel said. “We will continue to hold people who take advantage of older adults accountable.”

The Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Division, the certified Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for Michigan, handled the investigation of this case. During federal fiscal year 2025, HCFD received 75% of its funding from a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grant with the remaining 25% percent funded by the State of Michigan.

The charges carry a penalty, upon conviction, of up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of $15,000 or three times the value of money involved, whichever is greater.

