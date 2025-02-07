Backyard chickens gain popularity in Central Florida amid high egg prices

By Michelle Meredith

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — As egg prices soar, more Central Floridians are turning to backyard chickens.

Ace Hardware in College Park sells supplies needed to raise backyard chickens, including egg containers and starter kits.

“It just got bigger and bigger and bigger. We have moved up to 40-pound bags. That’s the biggest seller, and right now, we’re out of stock until next week,” said Robbie Sopr, manager at Ace Hardware in College Park.

Kayla Lanier, a local resident, is among those buying backyard chicken supplies.

Lanier’s husband built their coop right after the pandemic, and what started as a hobby now keeps them stocked with fresh eggs and makes them popular with friends and family.

Scott Seidl and his wife, who live in Volusia County, have also turned to raising chickens again after a recent trip to the grocery store.

“Went to Costco and went to the cooler that has the eggs and milk and there were no eggs. My wife said, ‘We need to get more chickens,'” Seidl said.

Now, they have plenty of eggs. After building the coop and buying the feed, backyard farmers say it may not be cheaper, but it is fun, the eggs are fresher, and their “shelves” are well-stocked.

In some cities and counties, there are rules for having backyard chickens, including restrictions on selling the eggs and keeping roosters.

