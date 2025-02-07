Kansas City area middle school transforms hallways into homage to Super Bowl in New Orleans

By Dorissa White

Click here for updates on this story

OLATHE, Kansas (KMBC) — The hallways of a Kansas City area middle school are anything but plain this Super Bowl season.

Teachers at Frontier Trail Middle School in Olathe, Kansas, have gone all out, decorating the halls with glitz and glamour in honor of the big game.

Since 2020, eighth grade science teachers Amanda Adkins and Gary Blasi have been bringing the spirit to the middle school hallways to celebrate the Chiefs.

Now, Kansas City’s very own New Orleans can be found at Frontier Trail, with balconies and its iconic Cafe Du Monde represented. The hallway also has Las Vegas decorations in honor of last year’s win.

The school even has its own homemade replica of the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“The cool thing about when you work with the people that I work with, people that are passionate about what they do, we just keep adding and building,” Blasi said.

Blasi and Adkins hope to make the students feel excited about school and the game.

“The kids, every time they walk through, they’re kind of astonished what’s going to happen next because we keep adding to it every single day and we kind of like to leave that little element of surprise for them,” Adkins said. “It’s, you know, something cool and different and exciting. And we want to make them happy to be here along with, you know, going on the Chiefs and cheering them on.”

If the Chiefs win, the teachers say they’ll be planning their very own parade and getting the ideas rolling for next year’s theme.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.