Louisville man sentenced for pointing laser at LMPD helicopter

By Matthew Keck

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Louisville man learned his sentence Thursday for pointing a laser at a Louisville Metro Police Department helicopter.

Justin Freeman, 33, was sentenced to three years in prison, with three years on house arrest following his release. This will also be followed up by two years of supervised release.

Freeman pointed a laser at an LMPD helicopter on Sept. 30, 2023, according to court records.

“This senseless act could easily have resulted in tragedy for the crew of the helicopter, other aircraft, and citizens on the ground,” said U.S. Attorney Bennett. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to aggressively identify and charge anyone who engages in this type of criminal conduct. I commend the FBI and LMPD for their prompt investigative work in identifying and apprehending Mr. Freeman.”

