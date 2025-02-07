Man dies in crash fleeing a traffic stop

By Shannon Becker

Click here for updates on this story

LABETTE COUNTY, Missouri (KOAM) — About 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon a Labette County Deputy traveling north on Wallace Rd observed a tan Ford F-150 run the stop sign at 20000 & Wallace Rd at a high rate of speed.

Upon seeing the Deputy, the individual attempted several evasive maneuvers to lose the Deputy, including driving through a field. The driver started driving northbound on Wallace Rd. at speeds over 100 mph.

The driver ran four motorists off the road and at one point, the suspect slammed on their brakes, causing the Deputy to sideswipe the suspect’s vehicle.

Once the deputy went around the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect sped up, attempting to ram the deputy’s vehicle. The suspect continued northbound at high speeds on Wallace Rd.

Ignoring the warning signs, curve ahead: 40 mph, the suspect driver missed the curve at 22097 Wallace Rd, and collided with a tree.

EMS, Oswego Fire and Neosho Township Fire were dispatched to the crash scene.

The suspect driver was rushed to Labette Health, where he later died.

Next of kin are notified and the driver is now identified as John Henry Jones V.

Investigation revealed Jones’ was driving while suspended and had arrest warrants issued out of Montgomery and Neosho County.

Our KOAM cameras went to the crash scene and pieces of the truck frame are still embedded in the trunk. One neighbor told us the tree was most-likely 100 years old.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.