Overland Park teens believe they have the first autographs from Patrick Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Two best friends in Overland Park believe they have the first autographs Patrick Mahomes signed as a Kansas City Chief.

“I didn’t know who he was,” Jackson Fisher, 18, said.

Most people didn’t back in 2017, but now it’s a moment these two best friends will never forget.

“You never really know how big someone can, you know, be,” Fisher said.

Mahomes is now one of the biggest names in football, but these two friends, Fisher and Ronnie Hendrix, have something special when it comes to autographs.

“My dad was like, he’s a quarterback, he’s gonna be great,” Hendrix, 18, said.

That’s why Ronnie’s dad got the two then 11-year-olds tickets to the first-ever Mahomes autograph event, and they were first in line.

“I really liked him as a person. He was really cool,” Fisher said.

“He asked how we were doing and we talked for a minute, but it wasn’t too much,” Hendrix said.

A few years later, a family member met Mahomes at an event and talked to him about that original signing event. Patrick told them that was the first one he ever did and the two friends were the very first in line.

“He showed him pictures and Mahomes was like, no way, that was my first signing, that’s my first ever signing,” Fisher said.

It’s a pretty cool keepsake that still means so much to the two friends years later.

“Ever since then it’s just been super fun to watch him,” Hendrix said.

The two say both jerseys are displayed in their houses, and someday they might donate one to a Mahomes charity to help others.

But for now, it’s a great conversation piece for friends that come over.

“I mean, we were even some of the first people to meet this guy, so I mean it’s just awesome,” Fisher said.

