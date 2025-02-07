Trailblazer at the Helm: TSU Welcomes Dr. Gilbert L. Rochon as Interim Dean of the Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs

By Francis Page, Jr.

February 7, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — February 6, 2025 (Houston, TX) – Texas Southern University (TSU) continues its legacy of academic excellence with the appointment of Dr. Gilbert L. Rochon as the Interim Dean of the Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs (SOPA). A nationally recognized scholar, former university president, and research-driven leader, Dr. Rochon’s appointment signals a new era of innovation and student-centered growth for one of the country’s premier institutions for public affairs education. “Dr. Rochon brings more than 30 years of higher education and public administration experience to the Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs,” said Dr. Carl B. Goodman, TSU’s Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs. “Our School of Public Affairs is a national research and career preparation leader, and we are pleased that Dr. Rochon will help shape the school’s future while we search for a permanent Dean.”

A Legacy of Leadership & Vision Dr. Rochon is no stranger to pioneering educational leadership. He previously served as the sixth president of Tuskegee University from 2010 to 2013, bringing a bold, forward-thinking approach to academia. His distinguished career also includes federal appointments with NASA, the Department of Defense, the USDA Forest Service, and the EPA, demonstrating his commitment to integrating research, policy, and education for real-world impact. “I am excited about the opportunity to lead the accomplished faculty and staff of the Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs in this interim capacity,” said Dr. Rochon. “This school is known industry-wide and in academia for the groundbreaking research its faculty and students contribute daily. My focus is to strengthen those efforts while ensuring students graduate ready to thrive in their careers.” His academic pedigree is just as impressive—a Ph.D. in Urban and Regional Planning from MIT, a Master of Public Health from Yale University, and a bachelor’s degree from Xavier University of Louisiana. He has also held senior roles at Purdue University and Dillard University, further cementing his reputation as a transformational leader in higher education.

Shaping the Future of Public Affairs at TSU As Dr. Rochon steps into this leadership role, TSU continues to honor the legacy of its namesakes, Barbara Jordan and Mickey Leland, two of the most influential figures in civil rights and public service. SOPA is a national beacon for urban research, public policy, and community-focused leadership, preparing students to tackle complex social and environmental challenges with real-world solutions. The School’s mission is clear: to build the next generation of change-makers—leaders who will develop sustainable communities, influence public policy, and advocate for social justice at local, state, national, and global levels.

A New Chapter Begins Dr. Rochon’s first day on campus, affectionately known as “The Yard,” is set for Monday, February 10, 2025. As the university embarks on this new chapter, students, faculty, and the Houston community can expect a renewed focus on research, innovation, and student success. With Dr. Rochon at the helm, the Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs is poised to continue its legacy of excellence—fostering future public servants, policymakers, and leaders who will shape the future of our nation and beyond.

About Texas Southern University (TSU) As a historic and comprehensive urban-serving institution, Texas Southern University provides higher education access to the nation’s underserved communities. Since its founding in 1927, TSU has grown into one of Texas’s most diverse and respected universities, offering cutting-edge academic and research programs that address critical urban challenges. For more information about Dr. Rochon’s appointment or TSU’s School of Public Affairs, visit tsu.edu. #Hou

