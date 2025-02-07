UCF investigates fraternity hazing incident involving antisemitic symbols

By Allison Petro

Click here for updates on this story

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — The University of Central Florida is conducting an investigation into a 2023 hazing incident involving a fraternity, which includes the use of antisemitic symbols.

UCF said photos were dropped off anonymously in front of their Fraternity and Sorority Life building.

They said the photos were taken in 2023 during a hazing activity at an off-campus location.

The photos featured a swastika, which is a symbol of hate, antisemitism and discrimination, according to officials.

After investigating the photos, UCF identified the fraternity as Phi Gamma Delta.

“UCF unequivocally condemns hazing and acts of antisemitism,” UCF said in a statement.

The students in the photos were blindfolded and unaware of the hateful symbols, officials said.

“This incident will not deter us from our mission to provide a welcoming, safe campus environment for every student,” UCF said. “The university will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that acts of hazing have no place at UCF.”

Knights News reported that UCF banned Phi Gamma Delta from participating in spring rush activities while they investigate the incident.

“We are continuing to pursue this matter following the policies and processes as outlined in the Golden Rule Student Handbook,” UCF said. “Phi Gamma Delta remains on interim action.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.