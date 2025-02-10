Crawford County plant explosion: Community recounts terrifying blast

By Felicity Taylor

SAEGERTOWN, Pa. (WTAE) — A community is shocked after six firefighters and seven plant employees were hurt after a fire and explosion at the Parker Lord Corporation chemical plant in Saegertown, Crawford County.

“And then somebody was at the window and said, Lords is on fire — and people here worked there, and they knew how dangerous it was. So everybody ran to the windows and watched it. And within minutes, you just heard kaboom! And the whole building shook,” Hannah Fox, general manager at American Legion Post 205.

Rick Klins, who lives half a mile from the plant, felt the explosion.

“It was the biggest explosion I’ve ever heard in my life. It was just terrifying. It shook. It shook our house,” he said.

The community’s connection to the plant is strong, with many locals working there or having ties to it.

Klins’ son works there and finished his shift just before the explosion.

“He made it home. He was worried about his job. He didn’t want to lose his job. And he was worried about the people we worked with. He has a lot of friends there,” he said. “He said he was nervous for us. He said they make some pretty dangerous chemicals and he told us if he was us, he would probably leave.”

Saegertown Emergency Manager Chuck Lawrence said initial response crews were pushed out by the blast.

“It’s really lucky that there weren’t fatalities on this because of the extent of the explosion,” he said.

The plant suffered major damage, and operations have been suspended. The Department of Environmental Protection was on the scene and initially reported there are no health risks to the surrounding area. The cause of the fire and explosion remains under investigation.

