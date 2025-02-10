ODOC searching for two inmates that walked away from Oklahoma prison

By Josh Wallace

HODGEN, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced on Saturday that two inmates walked away from a prison in Hodgen.

ODOC officials said Justin Turner and David James are both inmates at the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center and “unlawfully walked away at approximately 11:15 a.m.” on Saturday.

Turner, 33, is serving a 5-year sentence for assault and battery and trafficking illegal drugs. James, 42, is serving a 16-year sentence for drug possession and drug trafficking, ODOC officials said in a news release.

The Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center is a minimum-security prison for men in Le Flore County that originally opened in 1969 and houses more than 700 inmates, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections website.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Turner or James should not approach the men and call 911.

