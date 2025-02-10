Young Patrick Mahomes fan: An inspiration to Omaha

By Anna Behning

OMAHA (KETV) — Inspired by Patrick Mahomes, 9-year-old Kameron Serrano cut his hair just like the Chiefs’ starting quarterback. Now, Kameron is the one making an impact on others through his diagnosis and fight against Leukemia.

Just a few days after his Patrick Mahomes-themed birthday party, Kameron and his mother, Brianna, went into the doctor’s office for a checkup. Doctors ordered an ultrasound after finding an abnormal lump on Kameron’s stomach.

Two days later, Kameron was admitted into the hospital with the results showing a high white blood cell count, as well as an enlarged spleen and liver, and he was diagnosed with Chronic myeloid leukemia.

Through the support of his family, a visit from “Frito,” the golden retriever and Patrick Mahomes on TV, Kameron was released from the hospital two weeks ago.

His basketball team, third grade class and family are all apart of “Team Kameron,” cheering him on through his fight.

Kameron’s bravery continues to inspire others far beyond the end zone.

