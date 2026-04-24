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Local Forecast

Mild today with a breezy, cool weekend ahead

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Published 5:59 AM

Today, we expect highs near seasonal norms with lighter breezes.

A developing area of low pressure over Nevada will bring gustier winds Saturday afternoon and evening, and also some sharply cooler temps for the weekend.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 2 p.m. Saturday for the San Gorgonio Pass and the High Desert until 11 a.m. Sunday. Winds will be strong late in the evening Saturday.

Winds Saturday will be consistent stronger, then ease into Sunday.

Temperatures remain at or below our seasonal norms, with some periods of gusty winds well into next week.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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