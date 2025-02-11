15-year-old boy rescued from Gold Rush-era mine shaft

By Lindsay Weber

AUBURN, California (KCRA) — A teenager was rescued by Cal Fire crews after he got stuck in a mine shaft in the Auburn State Recreation Area on Monday, according to California State Parks.

Cal Fire, California State Parks, the Auburn City Fire Department and the Auburn Police Department responded to the mine shaft near China Bar around 4 p.m.

Officials said the 15-year-old boy was exploring a Gold Rush-era mine shaft that was around 30 feet back and six feet deep. He became stuck and after 15 minutes of trying to get him free, a friend called for help.

A State Parks official said the rescue took around 40 minutes.

The teenager was taken to an area hospital, but did not have any major injuries, officials said.

State Parks shared a warning for the public to not explore any historic mine shafts, as they are known to be unstable and have steep drop-offs. Park visitors are urged to stay on designated trails.

