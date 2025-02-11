3-year-old girl resuscitated after being found unconscious in house fire

By KCCI Staff

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) — Authorities in Marshalltown say a 3-year-old girl was injured in a house fire Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 500 block of E. Church Street around 4 p.m., where they were told someone was trapped on the second floor of a house.

“Police were first to arrive and directed FD to the victim’s location,” according to a news release from the Marshalltown Fire Department. “Two firefighters attempted a ladder rescue from the rear of the house, and two entered the front of the structure and found a 3-year-old female victim unconscious on the second floor. The victim was rescued from the house and CPR was started immediately. Unity Point EMS arrived shortly after and transported the patient from the scene.”

As of about 7:45 p.m., authorities said the patient had been resuscitated and transported by air to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in critical condition.

Fire officials said it took 2 minutes from when they arrived on the scene to when the victim was rescued, with firefighters using two attack lines to get the fire under control.

The family of the fire victim is being supported by family and the American Red Cross, the news release said.

