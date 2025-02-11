“An answer to prayer”: Free healthcare for the uninsured

By Naomi Keitt

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — For the roughly 11% of Oklahomans without health insurance, getting sick can be a costly expense.

It’s the reason a local organization is stepping in to provide critical healthcare without a bill.

2 News Oklahoma’s Naomi Keitt visited a Good Samaritan Health Services clinic to see how they’re championing one of our most vulnerable populations. “We have a number of patient testimonies that tell us we’ve saved their lives,” said Good Samaritan Health Services Chief Operating Officer Debi Berk.

Inside the Good Samaritan waiting room at Tulsa County Social Services, Vova Zakharov is just one of the people waiting to see the doctor. “I think this clinic came to me as an answer to prayer,” said Vova Zakharov.

The Ukraine native has been to the clinic a few times before after getting diagnosed with a hernia that he can’t afford to have fixed. “Healthcare if you don’t have insurance is very very expensive,” said Zakharov. “It means to me so much that people here are really willing to help.”

His visit is one of nearly 100 the clinic has had since opening its doors at Tulsa County Social Services about six months ago.

Pamela Al-Wotaid is a volunteer at the clinic. As a retired nurse practitioner, she says it’s important to her to continue to care for the sick even if they can’t afford to pay.

“I love helping them,” said Pamela Al-Wotaid. “It’s making a difference in their life. I love that we’re meeting that need.”

They’re helping people at four brick-and-mortar locations and five mobile shops. In the last year, they’ve served more than 6,200 patients.

“It’s a huge need,” said Berk. “I can’t imagine anything worse than needing to see a physician, needing medication, and having no place to go.”

Berk says in the last year, they’ve been able to keep almost one thousand people out of the emergency room.

We feel like this strengthens our whole community,” said Berk. At Tulsa County Social Services in northwest Tulsa, they’re open every Monday and the first and third Wednesday of the month. They hope to expand further to be able to help even more clients like Zakharov.

“I’m really grateful to them,” he said.

Through a partnership with the Ascension St. John Medical Access Program, Zakharov should have his surgery covered.

