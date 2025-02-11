Christian Becerra’s Bold Bid for Fort Bend County Judge: A Vision for Unity and Progress

By Burt Levine

February 11, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a county known for its diversity, dynamism, and rapid growth, leadership that unites rather than divides is not just desirable—it’s essential. Enter Judge Christian Becerra, a Democrat whose deep roots in Fort Bend County stretch back over a century. With a campaign message as direct as it is compelling— “Leaders Lead”—Becerra has set his sights on the 2025 Fort Bend County Judge race, challenging the incumbent in the March 3 Democratic Primary with an impassioned call for experience, inclusion, and forward-thinking governance.

A Leader for Fort Bend’s Future

Judge Becerra is no stranger to the demands of leadership. His landslide 68.44% victory in last year’s Democratic Primary re-election campaign demonstrated his broad appeal. Now, he’s ready to make history again. If elected, he would become the first Black or Hispanic County Judge in Fort Bend’s history—an especially powerful milestone in a county where demographics are shifting rapidly. With 28.9% White, 24.7% Hispanic, 22.7% Black, and 22.7% Asian residents, Fort Bend embodies the future of America.

“We’re better together,” Becerra affirms. “Fort Bend County deserves a leader who values our greatest asset—our people.”

From the Courtroom to the Community

Becerra’s qualifications are undeniable. After graduating from the University of Texas and Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University, he began his public service journey as a Fort Bend Assistant District Attorney. He then went on to build a successful law firm in Richmond, Texas, demonstrating both his legal expertise and entrepreneurial spirit. Today, he serves as the Administrative Judge for the Council of Judges, overseeing operations at the Fort Bend County Justice Center.

Beyond his legal acumen, his heart belongs to the community. Judge Becerra is an active force in Fort Bend Family Promise, Attack Poverty, and the Fort Bend County Literacy Council, while also leading initiatives such as back-to-school backpack drives, turkey giveaways, and Toys for Tots campaigns. Whether advocating for public safety in town halls or mentoring youth, he is a leader whose presence is felt far beyond the courtroom.

The Issues That Matter

Public Safety & Law Enforcement

Fort Bend’s rapid expansion demands urgent attention to law enforcement resources. With deputy shortages covering over 875 square miles, Becerra is focused on securing adequate funding for public safety.

Infrastructure & Growth

As one of Texas’ fastest-growing counties, Fort Bend must prepare for a population surpassing one million. Managing a $731 million budget and 3,500+ employees require leadership that understands both law and business—and Becerra is ready to step up.

A Legacy of Service

Public service runs in Becerra’s blood. His Aunt Lupe Uresti shattered barriers as the first Latina and first female Mayor of Rosenberg in the 1970s. Now, five generations later, he continues that legacy with his wife, Lacy, a Richmond native, and their three daughters.

“

Change Begins Today”

Judge Christian Becerra’s campaign is about competence, community, and commitment. “I won’t stand for anyone using hate to drive a wedge between us,” he declares. “Our relationships—local, statewide, and national—will be critical to Fort Bend’s continued success.”

Houston Style Magazine readers, with a proven record of leadership, a passion for public service, and a vision for unity, Becerra is making one thing clear—Fort Bend County’s future begins now.

