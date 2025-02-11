Cleveland firefighters find hoarding situation while battling blaze that killed elderly woman

By Tara Morgan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WEWS) — An elderly woman is dead after a fire swept through her three-story home on West 98th Street.

The Cleveland Division of Fire said firefighters encountered a hoarding situation that created challenges at the house.

Lt. Mike Norman said crews were met with a wall of flames that reached the attic. They also dealt with explosions from small propane tanks, which were possibly used to keep warm.

Clarissa Stearns lives next door.

“I saw the flames coming out the back. Flames coming out the back really bad,” Stearns said.

Norman said the woman who lived there alone was found near the kitchen, possibly on her way out.

Firefighters were met with more than just intense smoke and flames.

“You could hear explosions because she had the canisters in there trying to keep warm, I guess,” Stearns said.

Norman said the woman was using a camping heater. Numerous propane tanks were found scattered in the yard.

“She had small propane tanks. I can’t tell you how many a lot of propane tanks and those were actually exploding,” Lt. Norman said.

But it’s not known yet if that is the exact cause of the fire.

At one point, Norman says firefighters had to clear out for safety and determine a new game plan.

They had a hard time finding steps to the attic.

“It’s a hoarding situation, so it makes it a really challenging fire to fight. There’s a lot of material inside this house,” Norman said.

Stearns said her neighbor did not have electricity.

“I knew something was going on because she wasn’t in her car, so I knew she was in the house,” Stearns said.

The fire department said the fire most likely started on the first floor.

