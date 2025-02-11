Cooper DeJean’s high school celebrates the alum’s performance in Super Bowl 59

By Beau Bowman

IDA GROVE, Iowa (KCCI) — Cooper DeJean, a standout athlete who won track and football state championships while at Odebolt–Arthur–Battle Creek–Ida Grove High School in northwest Iowa, made headlines with his remarkable performance in Super Bowl 59.

DeJean, a rookie defensive back, intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and returned it for a touchdown, something he did several times for OABCIG and the University of Iowa. The play helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl on Sunday, which happened to be DeJean’s 22nd birthday.

This thrilling moment sent the four towns comprising the OABCIG school district into a frenzy. DeJean’s high school football coach, Larry Allen, proudly donned Eagles green on Monday, celebrating the success of his former player.

“We didn’t teach him a whole lot. It was all natural God-given ability that he has taken and has worked that into hard work,” Allen said.

DeJean’s athletic prowess extends beyond football; he was also an elite basketball player and a three-time state champion in track and field.

The excitement surrounding DeJean’s achievements continues to resonate at OABCIG, where students are inspired by his journey from a Falcon to an Eagle.

“It’s pretty cool to see someone from, like, our community and somebody that I know personally make it and play on the biggest stage for football,” said OABCIG senior Andrew Parks.

The school district is planning to honor DeJean’s Super Bowl performance by displaying an Eagles jersey in their trophy case, ensuring his legacy is remembered for years to come.

