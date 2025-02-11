Couples marry, renew vows on The Ledge at Willis Tower Skydeck

By Adam Harrington, Steffanie Dupree

CHICAGO (WBBM) — The sky was the limit when it came to love Sunday, as two couples tied the knot, and two others renewed vows, with magnificent views of the city beneath their feet.

The couples were the winners of the “Love on the Ledge” contest at Skydeck Chicago. They all got to exchange or renew their vows at the top of the Willis Tower, 103 stories high.

The ceremonies occurred on The Ledge, one of the five glass floor balconies that just out from the tower with glass floors that look down onto the city below.

Wuarez Jackson and Minnie Johnson were one of the two couples to get married on The Ledge Sunday. Jackson first fell for Johnson at first sight back in 1999, and they have been inseparable since — and they finally said “I do” Sunday after many years of putting family first. The ceremony honored Johnson’s late mother, who had always wished for such an event, a spokesperson said.

Also married Sunday were Tyrent Ward and Carla Shaw, who met in substance abuse treatment and have supported each other ever since. They have built up a life full of love and purpose after overcoming hardships together, a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Gabriel and Eflin Ocampo renewed their vows Sunday. They had their first date at Navy Pier in 2007 and a marriage proposal in the same spot years later. They were married in 2012, and returned to The Ledge, where they once announced their first pregnancy, to renew their vows with their two sons alongside them.

Carlos and Carolina Diaz also renewed their vows on The Ledge Sunday. They met at a carwash in 2009, moved in together during the COVID pandemic, and married in 2021.

