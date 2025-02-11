ICE raid caught on camera by contractor at job site

By Joe Gorchow

WILTON MANORS, Florida (WFOR) — A South Florida contractor said he is still in shock days after a recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid at one of his job sites in Wilton Manors, where federal agents detained a worker in handcuffs.

Jeb Shafer, owner of Shafer Construction, said the raid took place the morning of Feb. 7, when his subcontractor called to inform him that federal agents had arrived. Shafer said he rushed to the site, hoping to defuse the situation, but ultimately, one worker was taken into custody.

“They’re like family”

The contractor described the experience as “surreal” and said he was deeply affected by the way it unfolded.

“They’re like family to you, so it’s upsetting to see that,” Shafer said.

Video from the site showed a man in a white shirt being led away by ICE agents. Shafer said the worker has lived in the U.S. for 15 years and has a wife and child. Video also showed another subcontractor being pressed against a wall while agents questioned him.

Shafer himself arrived in a dark red collared shirt, recording the scene as he tried to assist.

“He was trying to get his guy’s cell phone to get it to his wife, trying to get the keys from the guy getting arrested,” Shafer said. “The truck was parked in a place it couldn’t stay.”

Shafer said the aggressive nature of the raid left him shaken. He ultimately sent his crew home for the day.

“Nobody was in the mindset to do any work,” he said. “I’d like to find out what the circumstances were that allowed them to come and take him. I want to educate myself.”

Legal rights when facing ICE agents

Immigration attorney Angel Leal said business owners should understand their rights when ICE agents arrive at a worksite, home, or business.

“They have to have a warrant signed by a magistrate or a judge,” Leal said. “If they do not have a warrant signed by a magistrate or a judge, you do not have to let them in.”

Leal added that business owners and homeowners can choose to allow federal agents inside, but once inside, individuals still have the right to remain silent.

“For instance, if ICE agents say, ‘Those of you who are undocumented, please stand over here,’ part of your right to remain silent is not standing where they tell you,” he explained.

Leal emphasized the importance of staying calm and not resisting.

“Everyone in this country, independent of their immigration status, has constitutional rights,” he said.

Advice for Florida business owners

Leal urged business owners to ensure compliance with Florida employment laws.

“Make sure you’re complying with the different E-Verify laws here in the state of Florida. Make sure your I-9s are in order,” he said.

Shafer said he hopes to learn from the experience and help educate others about how to handle similar situations.

“I feel for the families affected by this,” he said. “I just want to understand what happened and make sure I’m prepared moving forward.”

Florida and Trump’s immigration crackdown

Florida lawmakers are set to reconvene this week to pass a package of bills targeting illegal immigration.

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a partnership between the state and the Department of Homeland Security that allows ICE agents to work with state and local law enforcement agencies to arrest and remove “aliens who undermine the safety of our nation’s communities and the integrity of U.S. immigration laws.”

The program authorizes ICE to give the Florida Highway Patrol the ability to exercise certain immigration enforcement duties that they wouldn’t have been authorized to do before and enforce immigration law.

