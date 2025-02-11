LMPD: Woman impaled in suspected drunk driving crash; driver charged with murder

By Curadhan Powell

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A man has been charged with murder after a suspected drunk driving crash left a woman impaled.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a crash a little before 8 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Northwestern Parkway. That’s in the Portland neighborhood.

Police said 38-year-old Scott Drollinger, of Marion, Ohio, was speeding when he lost control.

The vehicle ran off the south side of the road and hit a utility pole.

It continued on, hitting several concrete steps and a metal fence before stopping.

Police said a passenger in the vehicle, 38-year-old Anna Maria Gonzalez, from Greenville, Indiana, was impaled by a metal fence post. She died at the scene.

Drollinger was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said Drollinger smelled strongly of alcohol.

A toxicology report from UofL Hospital showed his blood alcohol content to be 0.156, almost two times the legal limit.

Drollinger was arrested and charged with murder, first-degree criminal mischief and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in court Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

