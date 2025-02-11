Missouri man, woman flee, throw canned vegetables, flashlights out window at law enforcement

By Chloe Godding

BUTLER, Missouri (KMBC) — An Independence, Missouri, woman and a Smithville, Missouri, man face multiple felony charges after fleeing from law enforcement and throwing items out the window at deputies.

The Linn County, Kansas, Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Bates County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit that was entering Bates County on 52 Highway.

The chase moved into Butler, Missouri, reaching speeds of 80-100 mph. As deputies pursued the vehicle, the passenger began throwing multiple items out the window, including flashlights and canned vegetables.

One of the cans struck a deputy’s vehicle, shattering the windshield.

As the suspects continued to flee, they struck a sheriff’s truck head-on at Austin and Broadway streets in Butler.

Shelby McGee, 28, of Independence, was driving the vehicle. She has active warrants out of Clay County for larceny and first-degree burglary. Her bond is $75,000.

Clad Thompson, 30, of Smithville, was the passenger. He also has active warrants out of Clay County for property damage and first-degree burglary. His bond is $100,000.

After the pursuit, deputies found multiple bags of a “white crystalline substance” in the vehicle.

The sheriff was taken to the hospital for evaluation after his hand was injured during the arrest.

“This was teamwork with Butler Police Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Bates County Sheriff’s Office,” Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson said in a news release. “Tonight we stopped a dangerous pursuit and took career criminals off the street.”

