Off-duty corrections deputy killed in targeted shooting, agency says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — An off-duty Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy died after a “targeted shooting” in Belle Glade Monday evening.

PBSO said Corrections Deputy Basil Powell, 39, was shot on NW Avenue D. around 7:30 p.m. Palm Beach deputies arrived on the scene, where they said they found Powell with a gunshot wound.

Powell was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

According to the sheriff’s office, Powell was ambushed in the targeted attack while he was returning home. As he exited his car, deputies said Powell was immediately fired upon.

A ceremonial escort from St. Mary’s Hospital to the Medical Examiner’s Office was held Monday night.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Powell was assigned to the West Corrections Center after being hired in 2021.

“PBSO, once again, stands together, honoring our deputy’s memory and supporting his family, friends, and colleagues through this time of immense sorrow,” the agency wrote in a Facebook post.

PBSO has not identified a suspect connected to the shooting at this time. The agency is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

The sheriff’s office said additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

