Senior point guard Tori Schlagel breaks school scoring record: “One of the best to ever put on the uniform”

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota (WCCO) — Before a D1 women’s basketball commit heads off to college, she’s making history at Eden Prairie High School.

Back in December during a game against Rosemount, senior point guard Tori Schlagel scored her 1,466th point, breaking the girl’s basketball all-time scoring record at Eden Prairie. It was a record held for over a decade.

“I didn’t find out until after the game had happened,” said Schlagel. “My mom came up to me and was like, ‘You broke the record,’ and I was like, I started crying, actually. I was very excited.”

Schlagel somehow scored all these points while still remaining unselfish.

“I think sharing the ball is incredibly important to get the best shot possible,” said Schlagel. “I think letting the game come to you also has helped me.”

In her eight years as head coach, Ellen Wiese saw Schlagel’s talent when she was only in fifth grade.

“She is one of the best to ever put on the uniform,” said Wiese. “I’ve been watching her all those years and I knew right from the beginning that she was special. And the specialness comes not only from her talent, but her competitiveness, her humility, her dedication.”

Schlagel is committed to the University of South Dakota next year.

“South Dakota has such an incredible fan base. There’s no professional sports in South Dakota, so everyone comes out and supports the women’s basketball team,” said Schlagel.

Although first, Schlagel has unfinished business with the Eagles.

“We lost last year in section finals by two [points]. It was kind of heartbreaking, so this year we are like 100% focused on getting back to state,” said Schlagel.

