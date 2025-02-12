12-year-old uses hatchet to destroy sinks, toilets in bathroom at park, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

GEORGETOWN, South Carolina (WYFF) — A 12-year-old is accused of using a hatchet to destroy sinks and toilets in a bathroom of a South Carolina park.

The Pawleys Island boy was taken into custody on Tuesday for causing extensive damage to a bathroom at Stables Park that was reported on Sunday, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

He is charged with malicious damage to personal property exceeding $10,000.

Georgetown County Parks and Recreation officials are still working on estimates of the damage that involved breaking sinks and toilets with a hatchet and ruptured pipes which led to water damage.

