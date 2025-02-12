2 local elementary schools plan to collect Valentine’s Day cards from all 50 states

By Erica Mokay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Elementary school students at Ave Maria Academy and Mary Queen of Apostles School are collecting Valentine’s Day cards and have the goal of getting them from all 50 states.

The first graders at Ave Maria Academy in Bethel Park only need a card from the state of Rhode Island to reach their goal. For the past few weeks students have been exchanging valentine’s with other schools, friends and family members across the U.S., hoping to reach all 50 states.

The student’s teacher said the student’s efforts have stretched across the globe, spreading love to Europe, the Middle East and even Australia.

The third graders at Mary Queen of Apostles School in New Kensington are sending and receiving hearts across the country too, and still need valentines from 22 states being Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Cards can be sent to Mary Queen of Apostles students at 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 15068 and to Ave Maria Academy students at 134 Fort Couch Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241.

Friday is the deadline for submissions to both schools.

