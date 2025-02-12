$3 billion major natural gas pipeline expansion planned in the Southeast

By Tia Maggio

Click here for updates on this story

RINCON, Georgia (WJCL) — Major developments could soon be underway in the Southeast as Kinder Morgan, a private energy company, proposes a $3 billion natural gas expansion project called the South System Expansion 4 Project. The project, which would deliver over a billion cubic feet of natural gas daily, aims to stretch nearly 300 miles of pipeline across the region.

Kinder Morgan will split the $3 billion cost 50-50 with Southern Natural Gas Company that is also a part of the project.

For residents of Rincon, visible changes could be on the horizon. The proposed project includes the expansion of Kinder Morgan’s current compression station in the area.

According to Allen Fore, vice president of public affairs, the expansion is designed to meet rising energy demands driven by population growth, economic development, and unpredictable weather events across the Southeast.

“We want to be sure that the supply is there, the natural gas supply, to meet the needs of the customers,” Fore said. He emphasized that the project aims to improve energy security and resiliency in the face of both expected and unexpected challenges.

Tuesday’s meeting in Rincon provided a platform for residents to voice their concerns. Some locals, particularly those living near the proposed expansion site, expressed worries about safety and property values, referencing past industrial accidents such as the 2008 sugar refinery explosion.

“What is it going to do to us as far as losing property value? And then if there’s an explosion, not that there would be because they have a lot of safe fails, but there’s always that chance,” resident Thomas Miles shared.

Despite the concerns, Kinder Morgan highlighted the potential economic benefits for Rincon. The project is expected to create jobs and stimulate local businesses.

“There’ll be local workers that are part of that, that live here in the area, but there’ll also be folks coming in. So that means RV parks and hotels and rental properties and all of that,” Fore explained.

Kinder Morgan indicated that several steps remain before construction can begin. These include securing building and road permits, along with approvals at federal, state, and local levels.

“That’s just getting started,” Fore added. If all goes according to plan, construction is expected to start in 2027.

If the timeline holds, Kinder Morgan anticipates completing the project by 2028.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.