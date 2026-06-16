Hot and smoky today, but heat starts to break

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been another hot Tuesday in the Coachella Valley. We're tracking heat and smoke as the Shore Fire continues to burn to our west, as well.

This afternoon, it hasn't been nearly as smoky as yesterday. Still, air quality has taken a big hit – and will continue to do so through the evening – with pockets of unhealthy air quality surrounding the valley as of 3:20 p.m. An Air Quality Alert is in place for continued wildfire smoke filtering into the valley, though.

As we look ahead towards this evening, though, increasing winds will help funnel more of the smoke into our area. Our smoke models indicate worsening smoke by dinnertime.

We still see some extra humidity tonight (dew point temperatures in the 50s), but we're expecting drier conditions by Wednesday when onshore flow continues to push that moisture to the east.

Temperatures tomorrow will be a touch cooler than today, likely near 107° for our daytime high. That's still hot – be sure to practice heat safety by taking shade breaks and drinking plenty of water.

Further cooling and relief is on the way! A low pressure system will increase winds by Thursday and Friday, peaking around 40-50 MPH in the deserts. That will help cool temperatures down into the low 100s. It looks to be a pleasant change to below average conditions for Father's Day weekend.

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