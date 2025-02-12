Dog rescued after being left on open trailer on Indiana expressway, then abandoned in Gary

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (WBBM) — An Indiana man is facing possible animal cruelty charges, after police rescued a large dog that was seen being driven along the Borman Expressway inside a cage on a trailer.

Indiana State Police said they were notified Tuesday about a large dog that appeared to be in distress while in a kennel that was being hauled on a trailer behind an SUV that was headed east on Interstate 80/94 near the Illinois state line. The kennel was not secured to the trailer, and the dog was exposed to temperatures of around 26 degrees.

After launching an investigation, a state trooper was able to find the SUV and the dog, who had been abandoned outside a home in Gary.

Police said it appeared the dog had been abandoned near a home where the vehicle’s owner once lived.

A police K9 handler who was off-duty but nearby was able to help rescue the dog. Later that evening, police identified the owner.

After a detective questioned the owner, police recommended that the 37-year-old man from Lake County face animal cruelty charges. The man’s name has not yet been released, as Lake County prosecutors have not yet approved formal charges.

The dog has since been placed in a foster home.

