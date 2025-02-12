Hand grenades found in donations at Goodwill, prompting store evacuation

By Russ Reed

Click here for updates on this story

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) — The Goodwill in Augusta has reopened after employees discovered hand grenades in a box that was donated to the store.

Morgan Sewall, a spokesperson for Goodwill Northern New England, said that box contained possible military grenades and mortars, so the store on Senator Way was evacuated shortly before noon Tuesday as a precaution.

The Maine State Police Bomb Squad responded to the Goodwill to assess the situation.

“Unfortunately, this is oddly common,” Sewall said in a statement. “Many New Englanders collect antique weapons in their homes. We ask that people do not donate weaponry. Even if they know it is antique and safe, our store employees do not, and we need to take the precautions we have today.”

In a Facebook post made shortly after 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Goodwill Northern New England said the Augusta store and donation had been given the all clear and have since reopened.

“It was not an active hand grenade, thankfully,” Sewall said in a follow-up interview with Maine’s Total Coverage reporter Jim Keithley.

Police do not believe there was any ill intent from the person who dropped off the box to Goodwill.

“There are certain things that we cannot accept and this is one of those,” Sewall said.

Goodwill has a list of acceptable donations on its website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.