Maryland, Baltimore sue Glock, linking gun-maker to crime

By Barry Simms, Greg Ng

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A lawsuit alleges Glock makes and sells guns that are easily turned into illegal machine guns, the state of Maryland and the city of Baltimore announced Wednesday morning.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and local law firms announced the lawsuit, alleging the handgun manufacturer facilitates the proliferation of illegal machine guns.

State and city leaders said the lawsuit alleges Glock unreasonably endangers and harms public health and safety in Maryland by manufacturing and selling semiautomatic pistols that can easily be converted to illegal machine guns with an auto sear, which officials described as a cheap, small device commonly known as a “Glock switch.”

The device is about the size of a dime, and, once installed, it can allow the shooter to fire 1,200 rounds a minute — a rate as fast as, or faster than, many fully automatic firearms and machine guns used by the U.S. military, officials said.

“(Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) agents call it ‘spray and pray’ because once the trigger is pulled, there is no control, only carnage,” Brown said.

The lawsuit alleges Glock has failed to “implement reasonable controls” to combat the unlawful possession, alteration and use of its semiautomatic pistols.

The lawsuit states, in part:

“This is a problem that Glock can solve, but it has chosen not to. The features of Glock’s pistol design that make it especially susceptible to modification can be easily altered to prevent that modification. Instead of taking reasonable action to address the problem, Glock has made the reprehensible business decision to continue profiting from the sales of its easily modifiable guns to the civilian market.”

State and city leaders said the lawsuit alleges Glock has made it possible for criminals to arm themselves with fully automatic firepower, “returning the machine gun to the streets of Baltimore,” amid its continued sale of semiautomatic pistols that are easily converted into machine guns — which are heavily regulated and restricted under federal and state law.

The lawsuit states, in part:

“By choosing to continue to sell and market its easily modified pistols to Maryland civilians and refusing to implement simple changes to its pistol design, Glock has violated state law by knowingly creating, maintaining and contributing to harm to the public through its unreasonable conduct and by failing to establish and implement reasonable controls regarding the pistols it sells in Maryland.” Officials said the lawsuit seeks to prohibit Glock from continuing to sell its easily modifiable pistols to civilians, as well as restitution.

“Glock knows that its weapons are increasingly converted to unleash mayhem in our cities and our streets. We allege Glock falsely claims they can’t fix the problem,” said Eric Tirschwell, the executive director and chief litigation counsel at Everytown Law.

The lawsuit focuses on weapons that the officials said have been used in shootings, carjackings, drug distribution and other violent crimes, including a June 2023 shootout with police near Patterson Park in which police said Darryl Gamble, 40, had a rifle and a Glock.

“A suspect shot at BPD officers. He had a modified Glock — 33 shell casings were found from the suspect’s weapon,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said.

Baltimore police said officers seized 35 modified Glock weapons in 2023 and 65 in 2024.

According to the lawsuit, Baltimore police recovered as many as 100 illegally modified Glock pistols at crime scenes and in connection with criminal investigations from 2023-24, saying the recovery of modified Glocks in Baltimore almost doubled in that time period.

“This is a growing threat to the city. People who do harm in our community are using these switches on easily modifiable Glock weapons to carry out criminal activity,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

About half of the people Baltimore police arrested in connection with incidents involving illegally modified Glocks were under the age of 21, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also names Glock Ges.m.b.H, the Austria-based parent company of Glock Inc., the U.S. subsidiary.

WBAL-TV 11 News has reached out to Glock for comment.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Baltimore City Circuit Court is the first to use Maryland’s new Gun Industry Accountability Act, passed and signed into law in 2024.

In January, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge to Maryland’s strict gun licensing law. In February 2024, Baltimore City resolved a 2022 lawsuit against Polymer80, the nation’s largest manufacturer of ghost guns, after having reached a $1.2 million settlement.

In September 2024, the attorneys general of Maryland and Washington, D.C., sued three Rockville gun shops for their alleged roles in fueling a gun-trafficking scheme through straw selling and buying. According to online court records as of Wednesday, the next court hearing is scheduled for August.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.