Petition for Denmark to buy California for $1 trillion surpasses 200,000 signatures

By Cecilio Padilla

CALIFORNIA (KOVR) — A satirical online petition is catching the attention of both Californians and Danes alike.

As of Tuesday, the “Denmarkification” petition – which calls for the country of Denmark to buy the state of California – has collected more than 200,000 signatures.

The petition comes in response to President Trump’s continued interest in purchasing Greenland, a territory of Denmark. In January, the president even talked about how he hasn’t ruled out using military force to take control of both Greenland and the Panama Canal.

Greenland’s leader, Múte B. Egede, has rebuffed the U.S. president’s interest, saying his people don’t want to be Americans.

Using tongue-in-cheek language, the Denmarkification petition argues that President Trump may be open to selling the state whose political leaders have often stood at odds with his administration.

“Let’s be honest – Trump isn’t exactly California’s biggest fan. He’s called it ‘the most ruined state in the Union’ and has feuded with its leaders for years,” the petition states. “We’re pretty sure he’d be willing to part with it for the right price.”

Denmarkification organizers have set a goal of crowdfunding $1 trillion to buy California – but the petition is only collecting signatures, not donations.

With melting sea ice opening up new Arctic shipping routes, experts say Greenland’s location is of particular strategic importance.

If California were to become another territory of Denmark, one city would seem to be a natural capital: Solvang, already known as the “Danish Capital of America.”

