Thunderbolt teen tearing up the track

THUNDERBOLT, Georgia (WJCL) — He’s been around the track since he was in diapers and he was revving engines not long after that.

Thunderbolt’s Broughton Boatright may have just turned 16, but he’s pro behind the wheel.

“I drove a car in a field for 15 minutes, loaded up and went to the track,” said Boatright. “My first season, I ended up winning my very first race.”

Broughton lives, sleeps and breathes racing.

When he’s not speeding towards another title, and there’s been plenty of them, his focus and passion firmly on learning everything and anything about running a racing team.

“I want to learn it all,” said Boatright. “From building chassis and bodies to suspension, tires, motor stuff.”

His success on the dirt tracks around the southeast earning Broughton a full scholarship to Speed-U, an online school where he and other youth racers get high quality academic instruction and plenty of additional time to focus on his first love.

“After I get my schoolwork done, it’s all hands on deck on the race car,” said Boatright. “It’s also opened up many opportunities to network throughout different types of racing, so it opens doors for different connections and stuff, and it helps to get my name out there.”

Last season, racing in the Sharp Mini Late Model class, Broughton took the checkered flag in ten of the 23 races he entered. Now he sets his sights on bigger things in 2025 and beyond.

“My goal for racing is very unique and unlike others, I want to make a revolutionary change in the sport,” said Boatright.

