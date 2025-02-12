Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Woman dies after driving off elevated road onto roof of building, catching fire

By
Published 1:49 PM

By Riley Conlon

Click here for updates on this story

    BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — A woman is dead after driving off of an elevated roadway onto a business, causing her car to catch fire Tuesday night.

Dozens of police officers and firefighters responded to the scene near where 3rd Avenue South crosses underneath the Red Mountain Expressway.

A WVTM 13 crew at the scene reported a strong smell of gas in the area and captured several fire engines and police patrol vehicles. Firefighters could also be seen working on the roof of a nearby building.

Cameras showed billowing flames and a large cloud of black smoke off of the roadway.

The Jefferson County coroner said that the woman’s age and identity could not be determined from her remains at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content