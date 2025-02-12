Woman dies after driving off elevated road onto roof of building, catching fire

By Riley Conlon

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — A woman is dead after driving off of an elevated roadway onto a business, causing her car to catch fire Tuesday night.

Dozens of police officers and firefighters responded to the scene near where 3rd Avenue South crosses underneath the Red Mountain Expressway.

A WVTM 13 crew at the scene reported a strong smell of gas in the area and captured several fire engines and police patrol vehicles. Firefighters could also be seen working on the roof of a nearby building.

Cameras showed billowing flames and a large cloud of black smoke off of the roadway.

The Jefferson County coroner said that the woman’s age and identity could not be determined from her remains at this time.

