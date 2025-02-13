Animal control officer praised for finding dog missing for 6 days

By Logan Hall

LUDLOW, Massachusetts (WBZ) — It was a heartfelt moment in Ludlow when resident Kendra Supersad was reunited with her dog Rosie after she was missing for six days.

Following a town wide effort, Ludlow Animal Control was able to trap Rosie who had escaped through an open gate.

“We were stressed out,” Supersad said. “It was freezing, it was cold there is so much ponds, lakes, forests.”

Community posts updates about dog’s location

Ludlow Animal Control Officer Octavia Anderson jumped into action when she heard about the missing report. She posted on the Ludlow Animal Control’s Facebook page and started the dayslong search.

Residents took notice of the Facebook post and started to post updates on sightings of the husky-pit bull mix. Anderson said Rosie was on the Mass. Pike at least four different times.

Anderson traced the posts, set a trap and made the rescue.

“It just gives me so much hope and love for humanity and the community,” said Supersad.

Ludlow Police Chief, Daniel Valadas praised the animal control officer for her efforts in bringing Rosie home safe.

“ACO Anderson is an asset to the town and to my police department daily,” said Chief Valadas. “She does great work with these types of calls involving animals and provides an unmatched service that we greatly need and appreciate.”

“It makes me happy”

Anderson said she was very happy to have all the praise, but the best part of her job is seeing an owner reunite with their pet. “It makes me happy,” said Anderson. “It makes me get up and do my job with a smile.”

Supersad said that Rosie is making an excellent recovery and not experiencing any serious medical problems as a result of running away.

