Dog owner asks for help to make pup’s dream come true in final months alive

Published 11:04 AM

By Mercy Sackor

    MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (WEWS) — A Geauga County dog owner asked for help to make her dog’s dream come true in his final months alive.

Earlier this week, our assignment desk received an email from Michelle Wiece in Middlefield, Ohio.

She told us her 9-year-old Australian Shephard, Jon, was recently diagnosed with metastatic cancer and doesn’t have much time left.

Wiece is asking for help to fulfill his bucket list to help make the most of his time. She said the only thing Jon loves more than her is toy balls.

She set up an Amazon wish list for Jon and hopes to complete it with help.

Jon has yet to chew on many toys, so click here amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3GT9JQMDZDK9L?ref_=wl_share if you want to help make his dreams come true.

