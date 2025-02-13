‘It’s definitely a death trap’: Utility truck plows into home during Tuesday’s storm

By Tori Yorgey

DUNDALK, Maryland (WBAL) — A home is left with significant damage after a Hammer utility truck crashed into it during Tuesday night’s winter storm.

Baltimore County police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. and involved two other vehicles on the road. One person from each vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“I was just in the living room watching a movie. Next thing you know, the house started shaking, I looked out the window and there’s a truck going across the street going into the house,” said Fabian Cazarez. “There was a first (crash on the road) and then I saw (the utility truck) and it was in the house. There were two cars right here in the middle of the street, they also got hit.”

Police said they are still investigating the crash, but they determined it was weather-related.

“This street is horrible; it can be a dry day and they still come flying down here,” said Victor McGrady, one of the owners of Salon on the Hill across the road. “It’s sad because there’s been many cars hit along over there, and they really don’t do much about the neighborhood. It’s definitely a death trap.”

An antique car parked at a neighboring home was also damaged in the crash.

