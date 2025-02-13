Okla. House passes bill banning student cell phone use in schools

By Payton Williams

OKLAHOMA (KOAM) — The Oklahoma House of Representatives pass a bill that prohibits the use of cell phones by students during the school day.

According to the House, the bill requires Oklahoma school boards to adopt policies prohibiting the use of personal electric devices before the start of the next school year.

“The research is clear – cell phone use among young students is not only bad for their mental health, but also hurts academic outcomes,” said Chad Caldwell, R-Enid. “To pass legislation this meaningful this early in session with overwhelming bipartisan support is a testament to how important this issue is. Our kids and teachers deserve a phone-free environment at school and we are well on our way to making that a reality.”

The legislation requires that any policy prohibiting cell phone use must also include a provision for emergency use, including items used for medical purposes.

School districts will choose how to implement the cell phone ban.

“This bill protects local control while also allowing kids to be kids and teachers to teach when at school,” said House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow. “I am proud that our caucus identified this as a priority before session and moved quickly to make this happen.”

