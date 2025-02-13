Rabbi trapped in snowbank forms unexpected friendship with tow truck driver

By Tara Lynch

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rabbi and a tow truck driver – this sounds like the start of a joke — but they formed a friendship over a towing in January.

On Jan. 8, a tow truck driver from AAA was on a normal call at Baltimore’s Sinai Hospital where he assisted Rabbi Avi Sharfman, whose car was trapped in a snowbank. Little did they both know that a bond was formed.

“I got you”

Rabbi Sharfman was leaving Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, where he is a chaplain, to provide spiritual services for a resident in hospice care. While he was rushing to get to the family’s home, his car got stuck in the snow in the side parking lot.

The rabbi worried that he wouldn’t make it in time.

“That was one of the days where I was praying God would send me one of those big 4×4 trucks and that I’d be able to pull myself out,” Rabbi Sharfman said. “When I needed someone to come provide spiritual care for me, when I really needed it, Jerome showed up.”

Jerome Belton arrived with his tow truck and a smile to pull the stressed rabbi’s car out of the snow.

“He said, ‘I got you,’ and that’s all I needed to hear,” Rabbi Sharfman said.

Belton pulled the car out and got the rabbi on his way.

“Hafladigah Maissah”

In a video shared with WJZ, Rabbi Sharfman exclaims, “Hafladigah Maissah,” meaning in Hebrew, “This is an incredible story.”

Belton said he was just doing his job while trying to brighten someone’s day. This chance interaction led to a friendship.

“We’re going to come in and relieve you of your stress, for one, and then relieve you of the problem that caused that stress,” Belton said. “That’s what I like to specialize in.”

The start of a friendship

Rabbi Sharfman sent a handwritten note to AAA, and Belton, thanking him for his help and kindness. Since then, the two reunited and have a bond strengthened by the positivity and spirit they share.

“That moment [reuniting] was so sacred, to be able to see Jerome after our encounter, and be able to thank him for what he did for me and really what we did for each other,” Rabbi Sharfman said.

The message they want to share with other neighbors is to not be scared to care about a stranger and that one small act can really reroute someone’s day. They say they are not just friends, but brothers for life.

“If everybody was not scared to care about somebody, just one extra person, I think we could do something,” Belton said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.