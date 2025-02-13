Woman who found racial slur sticker from car dealership speaks

By Duke Carter

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The woman who discovered a racial slur on her oil change sticker after a visit to her dealership is speaking out.

“When I saw the sticker with the racial slur, I cried. I just felt very heartbroken,” said Makayla Starks, who visited the dealership.

Starks is hurt after learning that staff from the Kunes Buick GMC dealership in Oak Creek left the oil change sticker with the slur in her car.

“I would like to see them take full accountability for not only this incident but subsequent attempts made to cover this up by either releasing the names or terminating, disciplining all of the employees who were involved,” Starks said.

Starks bought her SUV from the dealership in October and went in for a free oil change in January.

After the appointment, Starks said she got calls from the dealership, claiming they had left a tool in her car that needed to be removed, in an attempt to retrieve the sticker.

Starks said they went a step further.

“My sense of safety was definitely compromised. So they sent the employee who did this directly to my home address that same day,” Starks said.

Starks, along with her attorney, are now asking the dealership for unspecified damages; they also want staff to receive anti-discrimination training.

“They have not contacted me since then, since we’ve been in the media. No. They keep putting Facebook posts or posts on TikTok saying how sorry they are and how this doesn’t line up with their values,” Starks said.

Kunes said in a statement, “This behavior and hateful sentiment it implies are absolutely against our values as a company. There is no place for racism or discrimination within our dealership or community. We are moving forward with addressing this with our entire staff, reinforcing our corporate values.

“We are also conducting a thorough internal investigation to determine if anyone else played a role in this incident. We commit to holding accountable anyone found to have participated in — or attempted to cover up — this wrongdoing.”

