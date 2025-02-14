Celebrating Impact: The 2025 Audrey H. Lawson IMPACT Awards Luncheon and Fashion Show H-E-B Leads the Charge as Presenting Sponsor and Esteemed Community Leaders Backing the Mission
By Francis Page, Jr.
February 14, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON – The stage is set for one of the most anticipated events of the year, the 2025 Audrey H. Lawson IMPACT Awards Luncheon and Fashion Show, where Houston’s most distinguished leaders, organizations, and businesses will converge to celebrate excellence, community service, and empowerment. Hosted by The Women’s Guild of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, under the auspices of Together for Good Ministries, Inc., this March 1st event at Hilton Americas – Houston promises an unforgettable afternoon of recognition, elegance, and inspiration.
At the helm of sponsorship support is H-E-B, stepping forward as the Presenting Sponsor, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the Houston community. “H-E-B’s generosity exemplifies the spirit of giving back,” said Dr. Pamela Cormier, President of The Women’s Guild. “Their partnership enables us to uplift and empower those in need while celebrating leaders who are making an indelible mark on society.”
Joining this impressive list of backers is Houston Style Magazine, the Platinum Sponsor, continuing its legacy of amplifying the voices of changemakers and documenting the cultural and social impact of Houston’s most influential events.
Gold Standard Support: Sponsors Who Believe in the Mission
The event is further strengthened by Gold Sponsor Senator Borris Miles and Cydonii Miles, Esq., whose commitment to community enrichment aligns seamlessly with the core values of the luncheon. “It is an honor to support an event that not only celebrates achievements but actively contributes to Houston’s future through scholarships and education,” shared Senator Miles.
VIP Sponsors
Dr. Rose Austin
Dr. Fennoyee Thomas
Cheryl Duncan
Dr. Robert Jones,
Patricia Cooper
Judy Harrison
Tracie Kirkland
Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee
Terrance Johnson/Tee Dee Catering
Silver Sponsors: A Collective Force for Good
The list of Silver Sponsors is a testament to the widespread support for this cause, featuring an array of distinguished individuals, businesses, and community leaders, including:
Cydonii Miles, Esq.
Karen McMillan
Dr. Forest Smith
Tanya Lattimore
Crumbl/Angela Sterling
Ulanda Peacock
Kimberly Borders
Regina Drake/Gayla Gardner
Janice Harris/Thomas/Hale Family Fund
Tequilla Wilson
Apryl Neal
Patricia Taylor
Susan Moore Fontenot
Paula Johnson
Jeffrey Miller
Connie Goodman Layne
Dr. Pamela Cormier
Judge Nikita Harmon
Elnora Flewellen
Denise Sanders
Texas Spring Cypress Chapter of The Links, Inc.
Debra Jennings
Kristin White
Evelyn Gordon, Esq.
Patricia Hogan Williams/Imani School
Drs. Terence and Diedra Fontaine
Friends of Terence Fontaine
Audria Patrick/Debbie Shelby
Regina Scroggins
Wanda Kimbrough
Jacqueline Preston
Womack Development
Demetra Jones/Paula Harris
St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church
Rev. Mamie Williams
Friends of Dr. Shawn Simmons
Houston City Controller Chris Hollins
Rev. Dr. Patricia Williams
Dr. Tomikia LeGrande
Evelyn Washington
Alpha Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.®
Ivy Educational and Charitable Foundation of Houston
Mayberry Homes
Their collective support underscores the unity of Houston’s business and civic leaders in championing educational empowerment and social impact.
Bronze Sponsors: Commitment in Action
Rounding out the esteemed sponsor list are Bronze Sponsors, demonstrating that every contribution, large or small, plays a crucial role in uplifting the community:
Tanja-Maria Harris
Shaun Smart
Margaux Rodgers
Honoring the Luminaries of Houston
With this year’s theme, “Celebrating Our Legacy, Built on Style and Grace,” the luncheon will honor nine distinguished individuals for their outstanding contributions:
Rev. Dr. Marcus D. Cosby, Senior Pastor, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Houston City Council Member
Dr. Terence Fontaine, Executive Director of Aviation, Texas Southern University
Dr. Sharifa Glass, Pediatrician, The Vine Pediatrics and Lactation
Dr. Tomikia LeGrande, President, Prairie View A&M University
Borris L. Miles, Texas State Senator
Edward Pollard, Esq., Houston City Council Member
Dr. Shawn Simmons, Global Sustainable Procurement Manager, ExxonMobil
Dr. Patricia Williams, Clergywoman, Writer, and Pastoral Psychotherapist
Veteran journalist Melanie Lawson of ABC-13 Houston will serve as the emcee, adding a touch of journalistic excellence to the occasion.
A Legacy of Impact: The Women’s Guild and Together for Good Ministries
Founded by the late Audrey Hoffman Lawson, The Women’s Guild has been an integral part of Houston’s community service landscape for over six decades. The Guild’s commitment to education, transitional housing, and community outreach has touched thousands of lives. Partnering with Together for Good Ministries, Inc., this initiative continues to provide scholarships, school supplies, professional attire, and essential resources to underserved communities.
“Through the unwavering support of our sponsors and donors, we ensure that our impact is not just celebrated for one day but continues throughout the year,” Dr. Cormier emphasized.
Join the Movement: Secure Your Seat and Make a Difference
In addition to the awards luncheon, a vendor market will be held prior to the event, showcasing local businesses and culminating in a highly anticipated fashion show featuring top Houston designers.
Sponsorships, group, and individual tickets are still available for purchase. Donations are also welcome in support of this event’s mission. For more details, contact; wgimpactawards@gmail.com.
For media inquiries, please reach out to: Jackie Preston, Publicity Chair 📞 832-566-7307 ✉️ jfpreston@gmail.com
CoWanda White & Irene Allen, Publicity Co-chairs
Houston Style Magazine readers, this year’s Audrey H. Lawson IMPACT Awards Luncheon and Fashion Show is not just an event; it’s a movement—one that ensures Houston’s legacy of leadership, service, and grace continues to thrive for generations to come. Join us in celebrating the power of community, the elegance of style, and the impact of service.
